Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,592,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 322,215 shares.The stock last traded at $76.11 and had previously closed at $75.77.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.