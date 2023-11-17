Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

AVY opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

