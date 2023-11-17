B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 200,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 441,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,284,450.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,135 shares of company stock worth $1,242,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

