Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of BCKIY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.43.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.