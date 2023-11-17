Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BCKIY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

