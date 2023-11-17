Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

