Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BLDP opened at $3.63 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.