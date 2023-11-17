Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $19.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 82,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

