Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $56,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 162.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

