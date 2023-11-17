Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.54 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

