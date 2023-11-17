Bank of Hawaii Buys 916 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

