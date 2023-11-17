Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $82.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

