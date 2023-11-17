Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.