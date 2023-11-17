Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.54.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.