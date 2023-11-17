Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $46,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.2 %

PHG opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.