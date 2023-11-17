Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 444.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 55,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

