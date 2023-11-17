Bank of Hawaii Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

