Bank of Hawaii Has $201,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unilever were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Unilever Stock Down 1.3 %

UL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.