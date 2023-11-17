Bank of Hawaii Has $382,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.