Bank of Hawaii Invests $209,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 819 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.4 %

PANW stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

