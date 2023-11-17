Bank of Hawaii Invests $223,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

