Bank of Hawaii Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $54.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

