Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

