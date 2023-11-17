Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $213.30 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,264 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

