Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,490 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.