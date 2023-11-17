Bank of Hawaii Raises Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Methanex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

