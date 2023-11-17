Bank of Hawaii Sells 102 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $153.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

