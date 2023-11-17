Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,098 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

