Bank of Hawaii Sells 11,467 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ball were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.