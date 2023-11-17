Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,210 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $39,919,596,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

