Bank of Hawaii Sells 241 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

