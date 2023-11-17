Bank of Hawaii Sells 549 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

