Bank of Hawaii Sells 7,996 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Embraer were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 427,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 127,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

