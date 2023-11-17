Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in BCE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

