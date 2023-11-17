Bank of Montreal Can Takes $513,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

