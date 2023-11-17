BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKU opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

