Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

