Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
