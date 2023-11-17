Barrington Research Weighs in on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $11.25 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.7% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.