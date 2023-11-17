Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 58,272 shares.The stock last traded at $36.91 and had previously closed at $37.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

