Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Plans $1.37 Interim Dividend

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.373 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.