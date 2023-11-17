Berger Financial Group Inc Has $214,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

