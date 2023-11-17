Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 34.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

