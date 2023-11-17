Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 527 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $450.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

