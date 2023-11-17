Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

