Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

