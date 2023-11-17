Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE SAP opened at $148.59 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

