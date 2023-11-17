Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lazard by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

