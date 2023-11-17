Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,218 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 231.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

