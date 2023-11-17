Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.62 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.