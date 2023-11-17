Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.